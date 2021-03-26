ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Para-athletics: After chaos, men's shot put to be held again

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A day after the men’s shot put event of the National Para-Athletics Championships was held under mobile phone lights in Bengaluru, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said that the event would be conducted again, on Saturday.

Many mobile phone torches were switched on after sunset to enable the players to compete, as Sree Kanteerava Stadium plunged into darkness.

The PCI drew all-round flak for conducting the F-44 category event on the opening day of the 19th National Para Athletics Championships, after the competition was shifted from Chennai to Bangalore at the last minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

PCI secretary general Gurcharan Singh on Thursday said that shot put event would be conducted again.

“Some athletes have complained to the federation. Thus, the event will be conducted again. We wanted to postpone the event from Wednesday to Thursday as it was getting dark, but some competitors didn’t agree as they had to compete in the discus throw event the next day,” Singh told IANS from Bengaluru.

“Since the competing shot put athletes had agreed to continue the officials present at the throwing arena completed the event despite it being late in the evening. The stadium is under construction, so there is no provision of floodlights,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 900 athletes from across the country are competing in the three-day championships that started on Wednesday. There were allegations of mismanagement as competition was shifted from Chennai to Bengaluru due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.

It was harrowing time for athletes as they had to rush to Bengaluru, after having reached Chennai.

“We plan to reimburse the amount athletes have spent on travel from Chennai to Bengaluru. We are also trying to accommodate parents and escorts accompanying the para-athletes. There is arrangement of meals at the stadium,” said Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the throwing events are being organised at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Vidyanagar Stadium is the venue for the track events.

One of the officials of the state units alleged that the national governing body is charging an entry fee of Rs.2,000 per athlete.

Singh, however, said that it is the mandatory annual registration fee. “Since we maintain the data of individuals we charge a minimum amount annually. There is also an annual fee of Rs.2,500 that each athlete has to pay to the world body,” he said.

On the field, 2016 Paralympic gold medallists T. Mariyapan suffered defeat in the men’s F-42 category high jump competition. Salesh of Bihar was announced winner while Mariyapan was second. Varun Singh Bhati, who had won bronze at the 2016 Paralympic Games, came third.

—IANS

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSteeplechaser Dagar operated upon, ruled out for entire year
Next articleNikki Grahame getting treatment for anorexia
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

'Mumbai Saga' manages 13.43cr in 6 days

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie "Mumbai Saga" has been low despite all the hype, and...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut heads to Jaisalmer for ‘Tejas’ shoot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to announce that she is off to Jaisalmer for the shoot of her film "Tejas".
Read more
Technology

In April, India likely to have sky eye GISAT-1 in geostationary orbit

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Venkatachari JagannathanChennai, March 26 (IANS) The launch of India's first Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) to be placed in geostationary orbit will happen sometime...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates