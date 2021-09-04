Paralympics: Bhagat wins first gold for India in badminton

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Sep 4 (IANS) Pramod Bhagat became the first badminton player from India to win a gold medal at the Olympics or Paralympic Games, beating Great Britain’s Daniel Bathell 2-0 in the Men’s Singles SL3 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Bhagat, the 33-year-old from Bhubaneswar who contracted polio at age four, defeated the Briton 21-14, 21-17, coming back from 4-9 deficit in the second game to claim his first gold medal as badminton made its Paralympic Games debut at Tokyo.

- Advertisement -

PV Sindhu’s silver medal in the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro was the previous best for India in the Olympics and Paralympics. Sindhu has also won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics last month.

Bhagat, the top-ranked player in the world, is the reigning World Champion in SL3 class having won the title by beating Bathell in the final in Basel, Switzerland in 2019.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, he had reached the final by beating Japan’s Fujihara Daisuke in straight games.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

bsk