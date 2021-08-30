Paralympics: Mariyappan takes field in India's medal quest

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 30 (IANS) Mariyappan Thangavelu, the Rio Paralympic gold medallist, will take the field to defend his title in Men’s High Jump T63 on what could be another big day at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

India will be looking for a clean sweep in this event as Varun Singh Bhati, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, and Sharad Kumar too are in the fray.

Shooters Rubina Francis will start the day for India in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification with the troika of Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Deependra Singh following suit.

Indians at the Paralympic Games on Tuesday:

Shooting

6:00 am: P2 Women’s 10 m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Rubina Francis

8:30 am: P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — Rubina if qualifies

8:30 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification — Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Deepender Singh

11:00 am: P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final — if qualifies

Athletics

6:65 am: Women’s Shot Put F34 – Final — Bhagyashri Jadhav

7:08 am: Women’s 100m – T12 – Round 1 heat 2 — Simran Sharma

3:55 pm: Men’s High JumpT 63 final — Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhati

4:46 pm: Women’s 100m T13 final — Simran if she qualifies

Archery

7:12 am: Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination — Rakesh Kumar v Marian Marecak (SVK)

8:34 am: Men’s 10m Individual Compound Open — quarterfinal Rakeshkumar if qualifies

Table tennis

8:00 am: Women’s Doubles – Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal — Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel.

–IANS

bsk/kh