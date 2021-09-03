HomeWorldSports

Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver in men's high jump T64

By Glamsham Bureau
Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver in men's high jump T64
Tokyo, Sep 3 (IANS) Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal for India in the Men’s High Jump T64 with an Asian Record to boot at the Tokyo Paralympic Games here on Friday.

Praveen finished second behind Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain with a best jump of 2.07 as he could not clear 2.10 metres in three attempts. Praveen’s silver medal is India’s 11th medal at Tokyo 2020, which includes two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards took gold with a final jump of 2.10 metres while Poland’s Maciel Lepiato claimed bronze at 2.04 metres.

–IANS

bsk/akm

