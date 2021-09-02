Paralympics roundup: China stay atop medal table with six more gold

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Sep 1 (IANS) Chinese athletes continued their winning momentum on Wednesday at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, snatching six more gold medals to top the medal standings with a total of 147 medals including 68 gold.

Two world records were set by Chinese athletes in track and field as Zhu Dening winning the T38 men’s long jump with 7.31 metres on his debut in the Games, and Shi Yiting winning T36 class women’s 100m in 13.61 seconds, breaking her own world record of 13.68 seconds.

“The gold is what I came here for. My family are very proud and were in tears when we spoke on the phone,” Shi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Also in the track-and-field competition, Gao Fang topped the T53 women’s 100m final in 16.29 seconds and Zhou Zhaoqian won gold in T54 women’s 100m in 15.90 seconds.

In the S5 class men’s 50m freestyle swimming, China swept all the medals as Zheng Tao, Yuan Weiyi and Wang Lichao led all the way to the victory with Zheng taking the gold in 30.31 seconds to break the Paralympic record.

This was the China’s 66th gold medal at Tokyo 2020, and the 500th gold won by the Chinese delegations at the Paralympics since 1984.

China’s Chen Minyi won her second gold medal at Tokyo 2020 with a record-breaking 142-131 victory in the women’s individual — W1 event in archery.

“This is my first time at a Paralympic Games. It’s not easy but everything paid off now,” she said.

–IANS

kh/