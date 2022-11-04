Paris Masters: Felix flies past Tiafoe to reach semis

Paris, Nov 4 (IANS) Felix Auger-Aliassime added another dominant win to his remarkable winning streak on the indoor hard courts of Europe on Friday as he raced to the Paris Masters semi-final with a 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal win against Frances Tiafoe, here .

The eighth seed was clinical behind serve and sharp on return to down Tiafoe and seal his 16th consecutive tour-level win. He struck 26 winners to Tiafoe’s 14 and won 86 per cent (31/36) of points behind his first delivery to clinch a Tour-leading 27th indoor win in 2022.

Auger-Aliassime cruised to the first set as Tiafoe, playing in just his second Masters 1000 quarter-final, struggled to find his best level. The Canadian found rhythm behind his heavy forehand and dropped just two points behind serve in the opening set, and he made it nine of the first 11 games won with an early break in the second.

Although Tiafoe dug deep to save five match points and hold serve in a topsy-turvy ninth game of the second set, Auger-Aliassime sealed a 93-minute win in the next game with more precise serving. The Canadian’s triumph improved his ATP Head to Head record against the World No 21 to 3-0.

Having lifted titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel during his unbeaten run, Auger-Aliassime will next take on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or Holger Rune at the ATP Masters 1000 event in France as he chases his fourth ATP Tour crown in as many weeks.

It will be the second Masters 1000 semi-final of Auger-Aliassime’s career, following his run to the last four in Miami in 2019. The 22-year-old’s late-season exploits have already earned him a spot at the ATP Finals, to be held in Turin from November 13-20, for the first time.

–IANS

avn/inj