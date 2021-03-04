Patel bags four as England all out for 205

ADVERTISEMENT
Ahmedabad, March 4 (IANS) In-form left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged four wickets and R. Ashwin captured three as India bowled England out for 205 runs in their first innings of the fourth and final Test here on Thursday.
Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England with 55 and Daniel Lawrence made 46.
India lead the series 2-1.
Brief scores: England: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Daniel Lawrence 46, Ollie Pope 29, Axar Patel 4/68, R. Ashwin 3/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45)
–IANS
qma/
