Pavon sets sights on Argentina return after joining Atletico Mineiro

Buenos Aires, July 9 (IANS) Forward Cristian Pavon has expressed hope that his move to Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro will pave the way for his return to Argentina’s national team.

Pavon made the comments as he faced Brazil’s media for the first time since joining the reigning Brazilian Serie A champions on a free transfer from Boca Juniors.

“I will try to do my best here at Atletico and demonstrate in each match what I’m capable of,” the 26-year-old told reporters.

“If the national team comes calling, that will be great. I always dream [of representing the Albiceleste] and I think coming to Atletico could be a step in the right direction to getting back into the international fold.”

Pavon has not played since January, having been left out of Boca’s first-team squad since making clear his desire to leave the Bombonera, reports Xinhua.

Even so, the former Los Angeles Galaxy attacker is confident he can quickly recapture his best form.

“I haven’t played for six months but I haven’t stopped training,” he said. “Physically, I’m feeling very well. I can’t wait to play and hope to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Pavon won’t be eligible to play for Atletico until the Brazilian transfer window reopens on July 18. He is expected to make his first appearance for the Belo Horizonte outfit in an away fixture against Cuiaba on July 21.

–IANS

bsk