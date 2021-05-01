PBKS batsman Pooran gets ducks in all shapes and sizes

Adv.

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Nicholas Pooran has managed a dubious record with his fourth duck at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). He now has a duck without facing a ball, a golden duck, a second-ball duck and a third-ball duck.

The left-handed batsman got a third-ball duck on Friday night in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to go with his three earlier ducks.

While there are four other batsmen who managed four ducks in a season in previous years during the IPL, Pooran’s series of ducks are unusual.

He started the tournament with a one-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals followed by a second-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings.

He was then run out without facing a ball against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Friday, he was dismissed for zero on the third ball he faced.

In between he has had scores of nine and 19. He didn’t get to bat in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Herschelle Gibbs (2009), Mithun Manhas (2011), Manish Pandey (2012) and Shikhar Dhawan (2020) are the previous batsmen to have got four successive scores of ducks.

The Trinidadian Pooran on Friday decided to donate a portion of his salary to Covid-19 relief in India.

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” the 25-year-old West Indian said in a video on Twitter on Friday.

“To all my fans and supporters, I realise I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL. But it is heart-breaking to be so close to the tragedy that is surrounding us. I would like to donate a portion of my IPL salary towards this (Covid-19) crisis in India,” added Pooran in the video.

–IANS

kh/