PCB to push for WT20 relocation if not assured of visas by India

Lahore, Feb 20 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said it wants written assurance from India for visas for its national team, fans, officials and journalists by March for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November failing which they will push the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move the event to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We will wait till March this year for visa assurance in writing as per [what] ICC told us earlier. Otherwise, we will appeal for change of venue to the UAE,” said Mani while speaking to the media on Saturday.

“We are not seeking written assurance for the visas of the national team only, but [also] for the fans, officials and journalists as well,” added Mani.

The PCB chairman lashed out at Cricket Australia for refusing to tour South Africa due to Covid-19 pandemic despite being promised a tight bio-secure environment.

“There is a need to change the ‘Big Three’ mindset…. At the peak of the virus in England in the summer of 2020, the Pakistan men’s team toured England.”

He added that had Pakistan and West Indies not toured England, it would have cost England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) around 3.5 million pounds.

“Similarly, had India not travelled to Australia it would have made Cricket Australia face heavy losses,” added Mani.

