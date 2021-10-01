Pele to undergo chemotherapy after leaving hospital

- Advertisement -

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 1 (IANS) Brazilian football legend Pele has been discharged from hospital following surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, doctors have said.

The 80-year-old had been a patient at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since undergoing the procedure on September 4.



“The patient is stable and will continue with chemotherapy,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin. It provided no further details of his condition late on Friday.

Pele previously said the tumour was identified during routine exams. He has posted several photos and videos on social media in recent days to assure fans that he is feeling well.



The three-time World Cup winner has battled a series of health problems over the past decade, including complications related to hip replacement surgery as well as kidney and prostate conditions.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele scored a world-record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.



The former Santos and New York Cosmos star was capped 91 times for Brazil and scored 77 international goals.

–IANS

akm/