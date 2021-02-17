People who haven't lived in bubble, don't understand it: Pollard

ADVERTISEMENT

By Khurram Habib

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Even though the debate on rotation of players due to bio-bubble continues, and with England’s policy coming under criticism after their defeat in the second Test, West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, who also plays across the world as a freelance T20 cricketer, said that life in bio-bubble is very difficult.

“Life in the bubble is very, very difficult. I have heard a lot of people’s comments about it. They have not lived in a bubble, they don’t understand what you have to go through,” Pollard told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But again, it is what it is. We have to try to live with it, as much as possible and as long as possible. When guys decide to take breaks from bubbles, I don’t think people should be upset. But again, only when you are in that position, you can understand,” the all-rounder added.

The 33-year-old player has played only the ODIs and T20Is for West Indies and was appointed skipper of the limited-overs teams in September 2019. He has also been a traveller across the world for T20 and T10 cricket.

Post IPL 2020, he led West Indies in T20Is and then played the Abu Dhabi T20 league for Deccan Gladiators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pollard recently played the domestic one-dayers in West Indies for Trinidad & Tobago. He will soon lead West Indies in a three-game T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka and then proceed to play IPL. Mumbai Indians have retained him for this season.

Pollard says he is used to getting to the role of playing as a freelance cricketer, focussing more on what value he can provide to the team.

“It is something I have gotten used to. Once you know what you are about in terms of performing for your team and playing your role, it is fine. Camaraderie and everything else comes second. As individuals travelling the world, you meet people and you get to understand their lives, understand their cultures. For me, I have been in it for a while now and have been able to adapt and work any situation and try and be the best I can be,” added Pollard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The right-handed batsman who also bowls right-arm medium pace feels it is much easier to play for Mumbai Indians than many other teams, like in the T10 league, as it is a very settled unit.

“The faces in Mumbai have been there for a while. They understand what is needed.”

–IANS

kh/qma