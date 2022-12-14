scorecardresearch
Perth Scorchers' Tymal Mills pulls out of BBL due to a family emergency

By Glamsham Bureau

Perth, Dec 14 (IANS) England pacer Tymal Mills, a white-ball expert, will not be available to play for Perth Scorchers in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season that started on Tuesday due to a family emergency.

The 30-year-old left-handed fast bowler was recruited by Perth in the inaugural BBL|12 Draft after playing an important role during the Scorchers’ title-winning BBL|11 campaign.

“The Club fully supports Mills’ decision, and sends its thoughts and best wishes to his family during this time,” the Perth Scorchers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Perth Scorchers are exploring their options to recruit a replacement international player, the club said in the statement.

They are set to open their BBL|12 campaign on Saturday (December 17) against Sydney Sixers.

Mills made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for England against Sri Lanka, taking figures of 0-22 as England won by eight wickets.

–IANS

bsk

