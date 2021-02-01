ADVERTISEMENT
Pierre Gasly 6th F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19

By IANS
Paris, Feb 1 (IANS) AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly has revealed he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is self-isolating.

“I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19. I have told everyone I’ve been in contact with during these last days,” Gasly said on Twitter.

“I’m currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I’m feeling ok and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation,” he added.

He is the sixth Formula One driver to contract the virus. Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have all tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Norris and Leclerc tested positive after spending time in Dubai post-season.

The Frenchman had won the 2020 Italian Grand Prix for AlphaTauri last season and will be partnered by rookie Yuki Tsunoda this coming season, which is set to kick off in March at Bahrain International Circuit.

