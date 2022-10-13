Pilgrim Higher Secondary School Nagaland win U-17 boys Subroto Cup title

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS) Nagaland defeated Government Model Higher Secondary School (GMHSS) Chandigarh 1-0 to win the 61st Subroto Cup International football tournament boys under-17 title at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

For PHSS school, Setungchim scored only goal of the match with a header in the first-half of extra-time. The winners received the grand trophy from the Chief Guest, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff. Also present on the occasion to inspire and cheer on the finalists was Tokyo Olympics silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who was the Guest of Honour.

After the game kicked off at 5pm, the boys from Nagaland played the more enterprising football. Captain Bapen and Thanglenngam combined together well on the left flank where most of the attacks were created. Chandigarh had the best chance of the half when tournament top scorer Lemmet tested Nagaland goalkeeper Shotok, who saved well to keep the scores even.

Speaking at the prize distribution, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff, said, “It was heartening to see two fine young teams battle it out so intensely for what is undoubtedly the premiere school football prize in the country. Today’s match once again reiterates that there is no dearth of talent in the country when it comes to football or any other sport. There were no winners today. I congratulate both teams for giving their heart out and playing in a spirit which epitomizes the dream of the founder of this prestigious trophy, Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee. I am sure he would have been a proud man today.”

Olympic silver medalist wrestler and Guest of Honour Ravi Dahiya also shared his thoughts and emotions saying, “Sport in itself is a great guru for kids. It imbibes discipline and focus at a very young age. These are values which go a long way in the making of a successful human being. Team sports like football, also teach you to work as a team and teaches you how every member of a team, just like in a family, is important and needs to be valued and respected.

“Therefore, I urge the young to take up one sport, any sport, in your life and pursue it. It will not only make you a fitter individual, but also a responsible citizen and a good human being. I congratulate all the winners of today and wish them a bright future ahead.”

–IANS

