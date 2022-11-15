PKL 9: Bharat, Neeraj Narwal lead Bengaluru Bulls to big win against Telugu Titans

Pune, Nov 15 (IANS) Bharat and Neeraj Narwal starred as Bengaluru Bulls started the evening slowly, but came back strongly to outplay the Telugu Titans, in defence and attack, registering a comprehensive 49-38 win in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 here on Tuesday.

While Neeraj Narwal was looking to set the Bulls on their way, it was the Bengaluru side’s arch-rival Siddharth Desai, who got the Titans off to a fine start. Desai registered the first five points for his side before Surjeet Singh became the second player for the Titans to get on the score sheet.

The Titans had the edge in the early exchanges. However, the Bulls fought back with Bharat and Vikash Kandola leading the charge, edging ahead with a slender lead at the ten-minute mark.

The two sets of raiders were on fire, making life difficult for the defenders, and keeping the contest on a knife edge. Siddharth got his Super 10 before the first half ended but Bharat kept the Bulls in touching distance. The half ended with the Titans leading by one point, even as the Bulls were starting to up the ante.

After a slow start, the Bulls’ defence tackled Monu Goyat, before Vikash Kandola was tackled by the Titans defenders in emphatic style. However, Bharat got to his Super 10 thereafter as the Bulls edged ahead with an All-Out. The Bengaluru side then thwarted the ace raider Desai and with just over 10 minutes to go, were ahead by 9 points.

The Bulls continued to dominate as the clock ticked on, even as the Titans fought hard, and kept inching ahead. The Bulls kept raging on and eventually walked off the mat as winners of the match.

–IANS

