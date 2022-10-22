scorecardresearch
PKL 9: Captain Fazel Atrachali stars in Puneri Paltan's victory over Bengal Warriors

By Glamsham Bureau

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) Captain Fazel Atrachali led from the front with six tackle points as Puneri Paltan put up a spirited performance in the second half to register a hat-trick of wins in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 after defeating Bengal Warriors 27-25 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

While Atrachali excelled in defense, raider Aslam Inamdar starred in attack, scoring five points.

Maninder Singh effected a few raids as the Bengal Warriors took the lead at 6-5 in the 6th minute. However, Fazel Atrachali tackled Maninder soon after and levelled the scores at 6-6.

The Warriors were on the verge of getting All Out, but defender Girish Maruti Ernak and all-rounder Manoj Gowda came to the rescue and helped their team take the lead at 12-9 in the 14th minute. Aslam Inamdar found it difficult to breach the Warriors’ defense unit as the side from Bengal led 15-11 at the end of the first half.

The Puneri Paltan played with more determination in the second half, but the Warriors managed to keep their noses in front at 17-15 in the 27th minute. However, Sombir tackled Shrikant Jadhav and Akash Shinde effected a raid soon after to level the scores at 17-17.

Both sides kept trading points before the Puneri Paltan tackled Rohit to inflict an All Out and take a big lead at 24-20. Fazel Atrachali also stepped up his game as the Puneri Paltan continued to stay ahead at 27-22 in the 39th minute.

Raider Mohit Goyat trod carefully and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for the side from Pune.

–IANS

bsk

