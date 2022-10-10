PKL 9: Clinical Dabang Delhi win with ease against Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC were in sublime form as they recorded their second victory at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 after defeating Gujarat Giants 53-33 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Leading the charge for Delhi were Naveen Kumar and Manjeet, both of whom registered Super 10s.

Delhi and Gujarat were both cautious to start with, and neither team was able to attain a big lead. While Rakesh H.S was running the show for the Giants, captain Naveen Kumar was looking to drive his side on. The defenders were making quite a match of this as the raiders found it tough to pick up the points.

The second part of the first half though saw Naveen rake up a few quick points for Delhi, who got their noses ahead. Soon after, the Delhi defence inflicted an ALL-OUT on the Giants. By the time the first half finished, Rakesh had completed his Super 10 for the Giants, while Naveen and Manjeet were doing most of the heavy lifting for Delhi, who led 21-17 at the break.

The Giants threatened to storm back into the game early in the second half. However, Manjeet & Co. managed a Super Tackle, helping Delhi to extend their lead further. Delhi was running away with the game, and everyone on the team was chipping in with crucial points as Naveen completed his Super 10 as well.

The Giants tried their best to reduce the gap but defending champions Delhi were on fire on the night, leading by 14 points in the 35th minute. Krishan, Ashu Malik, Manjeet and Vishal backed up the brilliant Naveen superbly as Delhi walked off the mat with a huge victory.

–IANS

bsk