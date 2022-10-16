scorecardresearch
PKL 9: Everything depends on our defensive unit, says Gujarat Giants' coach Ram Mehar Singh

By Glamsham Bureau

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Even as the Gujarat Giants recorded their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 after defeating Puneri Paltan 47-37, their head coach Ram Mehar Singh credited their defensive unit for their success after two debacles.

Speaking about their win against Puneri Paltan on Friday, Ram Mehar Singh said, “Our raiders have been doing well this season. But our defensive unit was not up to the mark in our first two games. The defenders played as one unit against Puneri Paltan and I have told the defenders that if they put up their best performance then we will win matches.”

The Gujarat Giants will be in action again on Saturday when they face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Giants’ head coach spoke about the Jaipur players to watch out for, “Jaipur have a good set of players. Sunil Kumar is an experienced defender and they have raider Arjun Deshwal as well. If our defense continues to play well and the raiders maintain their form, then it’ll be a good match. Any team can win.’

The Puneri Paltan side will be desperate for a victory when they take on U Mumba on Sunday. Raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat will be looking to produce their best games when they face off against U Mumba’s defense unit consisting of captain Surinder Singh and Rinku.

In the second match of the day, the U.P Yoddhas will be aiming to get a win after registering back-to-back losses. However, the Bengaluru Bulls raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat have shown prime form this season.

–IANS

bsk

