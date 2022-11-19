PKL 9: Feels good to take revenge on Gujarat Giants, says Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Having lost to them in their previous encounter, Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh said it felt good to take revenge on the Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here.

The Bengaluru Bulls came back strongly on Friday night to register a comprehensive 45-38 victory over Gujarat Giants.

Speaking about their fourth consecutive victory, Randhir Singh said, “It feels good to take revenge against Gujarat Giants because we lost our last game against them,” he said after the match.

Randhir was ecstatic with the performance of his raider Bharat, who had admirably filled in big shoes of star raider Pawan Sehrawat.

“Before the start of the season, everyone asked me ‘who would fill in Pawan Sehrawat’s shoes?’ I had mentioned raider, Bharat. I had said that he will score 190-200 points this season, otherwise, I’ll leave coaching. And he’s been doing very well,” the Bengaluru coach said.

The head coach also heaped praise on Neeraj Narwal, who has been making vital contributions to the Bengaluru side this season.

“Neeraj Narwal is a unique raider. No raider touches the opponent’s foot for a point apart from him. And he scores tackle points for us as well. So, he’s an all-rounder. He has scored 18 tackle points this season. He is a vital cog in the team.”

The Dabang Delhi K.C. are desperately looking for a victory, but they will face a strong challenge from Haryana Steelers’ raiders Manjeet and Meetu Sharma on Sunday.

The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will be an absolute treat for the fans as the top two sides in the points table will face off against each other. While the Bulls will bank on raider Bharat, the Pune Captain Fazel Atrachali will lead the charge for his team.

–IANS

bsk