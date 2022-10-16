PKL 9: Haryana Steelers look to end Dabang Delhi juggernaut

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) After suffering their first defeat of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season against Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 14, Manpreet Singh’s Haryana Steelers are all set for their toughest challenge of the season so far, against defending champions, Dabang Delhi on Monday.

The Steelers have won twice and lost once this season, Delhi have remained unbeaten, having won each of their four games so far.

Ahead of the encounter, Steelers raider Meetu, who scored 16 points in the defeat to Jaipur, said that the team has been working hard in the training to prepare for the battle.

“Dabang Delhi are a very strong team, so we have been working really hard for the past two days in the training camp. We have discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, and our coach Manpreet Singh has advised us on how we have to play the game. We will follow up with the same strategies,” Meetu said.

On being asked about the reaction to the defeat against Jaipur, Meetu insisted that the team has discussed the shortcomings and are aware of what they need to do to bounce back.

“There were a few areas in which we struggled and we could not play according to the plans laid down by the coach. But we have worked on those shortcomings and now we are confident we are ready for the next game and will give a better performance,” he said.

The biggest challenge for the Steelers in the upcoming match will be Naveen Kumar, who has 53 points in the season and is currently on top of the list of raiders with most points.

“Naveen has been a consistent player for Delhi and he has been performing really well this season as well. But we have Joginder Narwal in our corner, who was with Delhi for a long time and he has a lot of experience of playing along with Naveen and other players from Delhi. He will be an asset to our squad in the coming match, and he is guiding us well for the next game,” Meetu said.

Meetu insisted that Steelers are confident of ending Delhi’s unbeaten streak and getting back to winning ways.

“Our aim is to end Delhi’s streak. We have a good squad and there is a great depth of balance in our team. So, we are confident we will be able to get good results in the match,” added Meetu.

–IANS

inj