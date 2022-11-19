PKL 9: Haryana Steelers search for a win against Dabang Delhi

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Haryana Steelers will look for a win in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 when they face off against defending champions Dabang Delhi at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday.

The JSW Sports-owned franchise went down in their previous game against in-form Puneri Paltan.

Ahead of their next encounter against Delhi, Vinay opened up about the lessons learned in their previous encounter and explained how the team will look to bounce back in their next game.

“We will look to do better in the next game against Dabang Delhi. Our raiders and defenders tried hard to get points in the last match and we will change our strategy to be more effective in the upcoming encounter. Delhi has some top players like Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik and Vijay Malik. Naveen and Ashu attack from the right, while Vijay comes from the left side and we will use our defence to stop them,” Vinay said.

Steelers are currently lying in the 9th position in the points table with 36 points while Dabang Delhi are in 10th place. However, Vinay said that the table doesn’t matter in the league stage of the tournament.

“I don’t think that it is right to give so much importance to the points table, especially at this stage of the league. Every team is strong in the tournament and we don’t take anyone lightly. Dabang Delhi are defending champions and we will do our best against a top side to register a victory,” he said.

Vinay came on the mat for the last 10 minutes in the second half of Haryana’s previous match against Puneri Paltan and performed a Super-Raid in his first attempt. The raider earned a total of four points against a strong Puneri side and will look to repeat the same performance in the next game.

“Every time I go on the mat, I try to do my best for my team and played with the same mindset in the last match as well. I felt really good after performing a Super Raid and will try to do my best in the next game against Delhi. Whenever I contribute to the team, I feel good about myself,” he said.

Vinay further stressed on the importance of winning the rest of the games and added that his team will still be in the hunt to make it to the playoffs.

“We have one eye on the playoff but we are taking one match at a time and don’t try to look too far ahead of us. Every team is strong in the league and we try to play our best game against all of them,” he signed off.

