PKL 9: Maninder Singh's Super 10 guides Bengal Warriors to big win over Telugu Titans

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Captain Maninder Singh put up a fantastic performance to help the Bengal Warriors register a 36-28 victory over Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Maninder scored 12 points, while Shrikant Jadhav chipped in with seven points for the Warriors in the match.

After this win, Bengal Warriors are placed in the sixth spot with 42 points from 14 matches (7 wins, two ties) while Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings with nine points from 15 matches (1 win).

Siddharth Desai picked up a few raid points as the Telugu Titans took the lead at 5-4 in the 5th minute.

However, Deepak Hooda pulled off a fantastic raid soon after and helped the Warriors level the scores at 5-5. Thereafter, Parvesh Bhainswal carried out a couple of fantastic tackles as the Titans regained the lead at 8-6 in the 9th minute.

However, captain Maninder Singh effected a raid and helped his side level the scores at 8-8. Thereafter both sides played out a neck-and-neck contest and kept trading points until the Warriors sneaked ahead at 14-13 at the end of the first half.

The Warriors inflicted an All-Out in the opening minutes of the second half and took a massive lead at 20-14.

Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai picked up raid points for the Titans, but Maninder Singh’s heroics helped the Warriors to stay ahead at 25-19 in the 31st minute.

Shrikant Jadhav pulled off a fantastic raid in the 33rd minute and reduced the Titans to just two members on the mat. Moments later, the Warriors inflicted another All-Out to attain a stronghold on the match at 33-22 in the 35th minute.

The Bengal Warriors rode on the momentum and eventually walked off the mat with a massive victory.

