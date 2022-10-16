PKL 9: Puneri Paltan defeat U Mumba 30-28, register first win of the season

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) The Puneri Paltan showed determination right from the word go and eventually defeated U Mumba 30-28 to register their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday.

Raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat scored 14 points together, while Captain Fazel Atrachali notched 4 points to help Puneri Paltan win.

Aslam Inamdar chipped in with a couple of raids as Puneri Paltan took the lead at 5-4 in the 6th minute. Soon after, Mohit Goyat pulled off a multi-point raid and reduced U Mumba to three players on the mat.

However, Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan effected raids and helped their side stay in the game at 7-7. Guman continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side led at 9-7 in the 11th minute.

The Puneri defenders then fought back and regained the lead at 10-9. Thereafter, both sides traded points until Puneri managed to keep their noses in front at 14-13 at the end of the first half.

Inamdar pulled off a fantastic raid in the opening minutes of the second half as Puneri widened their lead at 16-13. Moments later, Goyat effected a raid which reduced the U Mumba side to two players on the mat.

The Mumbai side were on the verge of getting ALL OUT, but Heidarali Ekrami carried out a brilliant raid to level the scores at 20-20 in the 31st minute. However, Aslam Inamdar tackled Rinku and Surinder Singh soon after, to help his side inflict an ALL OUT.

Defenders Sanket Sawant and Sombir also stepped up their game as Puneri took a massive lead at 27-20. Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh fought hard for U Mumba in the last few minutes, but Puneri managed to hold on to their lead and eventually walked off the mat as winners.

–IANS

avn/inj