Player contracts: Harmanpreet, Smriti retained in Grade A

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday retained India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav in Grade A of the annual player contract for senior women cricketers.

The three will be entitled to a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the period between October 2020 and September 2021.

One-day International skipper Mithali Raj is in Grade B, along with veteran pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues, and will get a sum of Rs 30 lakh each.

Three players, opener Shafali Verma, Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, have been promoted to Grade B from Grade C.

Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia and Richa Ghosh are in Grade C and will get Rs 10 lakh each.

The BCCI has reduced the number of contracted players from 22 to 19, excluding Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil and Veda Krishnamurthy.

The List: Grade A (Rs 50 lakh) Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav.

Grade B (Rs 30 lakh) Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Grade C (Rs 10 lakh) Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia and Richa Ghosh.

–IANS

akm/