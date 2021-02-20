ADVERTISEMENT
Player tests positive for Covid-19 at PSL, two others breach BSE

By Glamsham Bureau
Karachi, Feb 20 (IANS) : A player taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has tested positive for Covid-19 while another player and an official of a team have been placed under quarantine for breaching the bio-secure environment (BSE).

“A player and an official of one of the teams taking part in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 have been placed in a three-day quarantine after they came into contact with a person outside the bio-secure bubble on Friday. The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols,” said a release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the duo breaching the bio-secure bubble.

“A player from another franchise team who had shown symptoms and was in isolation, has tested positive. He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols,” added the PCB release on the player who tested positive.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble,” added the release.

The PSL begins on Saturday night (February 20) with the game between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

–IANS

kh/

