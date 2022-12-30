PM Modi speaks to Pant's family, inquires about cricketer's health

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about the health of the India wicketkeeper who met with a car accident in the wee hours of Friday.

The 25-year old cricketer was injured a serious car accident near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident, reportedly hit a road divider before catching fire.

The southpaw was initially taken to a local hospital — Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre — where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

“The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

The PM also prayed for the good health of the star cricketer.

“Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being @RishabhPant17,” Modi said in a tweet.

The medical bulletin released by the hospital on Friday evening said that Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine returned normal. He has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

The doctors at Max Hospital have also given him “above knee splintage… for suspected right knee ligament injury, and suspected right ankle ligament injury”, adding that Pant is “stable, conscious and oriented”.

–IANS

ak/arm