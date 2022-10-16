PM's XI fixture returns in Australia after two-year hiatus due to pandemic

Melbourne, Oct 14 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed the return of the Prime Minister’s XI match after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time, the match will be a four-day, day/night fixture against the West Indies beginning on November 23 at the Manuka Oval.

The match will recognise the 70th anniversary since the inaugural fixture in 1951, also against the West Indies.

CA also confirmed Andre Borovec (head coach) and Jono Dean (assistant coach) will oversee the PM’s XI team.

Borovec is currently an assistant coach of the Australian men’s team, while Dean, who has previously played for the PM’s XI against the West Indies, is the head coach of the ACT Meteors in the Women’s National Cricket League.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia chairman of selectors, George Bailey, will meet shortly to discuss the selection of the squad.

“I am delighted to confirm the return of the Prime Minister’s XI this summer, an Australian tradition that spans 70 years,” said PM Albanese.

“Along with Cricket Australia, I am very excited to be welcoming the West Indies. I grew up loving watching Viv Richards, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner, so I’m thrilled my first PM’s XI as Prime Minister will be against the current West Indies stars here in Canberra.

“I also want to thank (coach) Andre and (assistant coach) Jono for the leadership they will provide to my PM’s XI squad. In the coming weeks, I will meet with the national selectors to discuss what I suspect will be a very strong PM’s XI.”

“It is a great privilege to coach the Prime Minister’s XI and I look forward to working alongside Jono Dean who knows first-hand how significant the honour of representing this side is,” said PM’s XI head coach Andre Borovec.

“The squad will be announced by the Prime Minister and the national selection panel in the coming weeks with those selected to embrace the challenge of a four-day contest under lights against the West Indies.”

