Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik set to join Juventus

Warsaw (Poland), Aug 25 (IANS) The Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, 28, is set to join Juventus as the Italian club has reached an agreement with both Olympique de Marseille and Milik, according to media reports.

Marseille agreed to a two-million-euro loan deal with an option to buy at a further eight million. Initially, the French club wanted to get about 15 million euros, reports Xinhua.

The Poland international will return to the Italian Serie A as he had been playing for SSC Napoli from 2016 to 2021. Then he scored 30 goals in 55 matches for Marseille.

Juventus guaranteed Milik a salary of 3.5 million euros per year. Juventus’ first choice had been Dutch Memphis Depay from FC Barcelona. The club was in advanced negotiations with the attacker but failed to find an agreement.

After the Monday game against Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri met with the club management and made the final decision that they would give up contracting Depay to hire Milik.

–IANS

