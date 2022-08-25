scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik set to join Juventus

By Glamsham Bureau

Warsaw (Poland), Aug 25 (IANS) The Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, 28, is set to join Juventus as the Italian club has reached an agreement with both Olympique de Marseille and Milik, according to media reports.

Marseille agreed to a two-million-euro loan deal with an option to buy at a further eight million. Initially, the French club wanted to get about 15 million euros, reports Xinhua.

The Poland international will return to the Italian Serie A as he had been playing for SSC Napoli from 2016 to 2021. Then he scored 30 goals in 55 matches for Marseille.

Juventus guaranteed Milik a salary of 3.5 million euros per year. Juventus’ first choice had been Dutch Memphis Depay from FC Barcelona. The club was in advanced negotiations with the attacker but failed to find an agreement.

After the Monday game against Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri met with the club management and made the final decision that they would give up contracting Depay to hire Milik.

–IANS

inj

Previous articleAsia Cup: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam greet each other during practice session in Dubai
Next articleHarry Styles mocked for wishing for more 'tender' sex in gay films
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana

Nikki Tamboli

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US