Political slugfest erupt over Sourav Ganguly's exit from BCCI

Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) A round of political mud-slinging has erupted in West Bengal between Trinamool Congress and BJP over Sourav Ganguly’s exit as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Trinamool Congress state General Secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said that the fact Ganguly is existing as the BCCI President and the son of a heavyweight BJP leader is continuing as the board Secretary is simply not acceptable.

“Only Sourav Ganguly can give an explanatory answer in the matter. I am not in a position to answer how far he will open up with this political explanation in the matter. But there was a point of time when BJP tried to spread a message throughout West Bengal that Sourav Ganguly will be soon there in their camp. That message was also spread through a development of a heavyweight BJP leader having dinner at his residence. Now BJP had to face questions on the gradual fading out of the message that they tried to spread,” he said.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, Dr Santanu Sen has also issued a Twitter message hinting that Ganguly’s exit from the BCCI is probably because either he hails from a Trinamool Congress-ruled state or because he did not join BJP.

“Son of @AmitShah can be retained as Secretary of #BCCI. But @SGanguly99 can’t be. Is it because he is from the State of @MamataOfficial or he didn’t join @BJP4India? We are with you dada!” Sen’s Twitter message read.

Reacting, BJP national Vice President and former state unit chief, Dilip Ghosh said that these baseless political slurs by the ruling party leaders in West Bengal.

“These is no information that Sourav Ganguly was approached by our leadership. Trinamool Congress are unnecessarily making things murky over the issue,” he said.

BJP’s state spokesman, Samik Bhattacharya said that BJP has reached this stage nationally without depending on any single individual or without any kind of compromise. “It is pointless to claim that BJP will be unable to establish its strong base in West Bengal unless Sourav Ganguly joins the party. Actually, making baseless allegations against BJP has become a habit of Trinamool Congress. But such slanders will actually insult Sourav Ganguly and hurt the sentiments of cricket-lovers. Such unnecessary slanders in the area of sports are not desirable,” he said.

–IANS

src/vd