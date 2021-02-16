ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Practiced batting at home during Covid-19 lockdown: Ashwin

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India off-spinner R Ashwin on Tuesday attributed his success with the bat in recent times to preparations at home during Covid-19 lockdown.

Ashwin hit a century on the third day of the second Test to help India set up a massive 482-run target for England.

“During Covid-19, I practiced a lot at home, hitting shots on the wall, sweeping, driving and also working on the footwork. It came good,” he told the media on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwin was ecstatic after completing his century on Monday and celebrated wildly in front of his home crowd that cheered every little milestone of his.

“This time due to Covid-19, there was no crowd in the first game. I didn’t know when I would get to play again at Chepauk. The last 100 I made [here] was back in 2016. This literally came after five years. Many people were frustrated, saying that he has the batting ability but he is not contributing. His form is up and down,” said Ashwin who attributed his new-found confidence to his coach Vikram Rathour.

“Everything contributed to that emotional outburst. Whatever reaction came was natural,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwin had earlier told the official broadcaster that this was the most special Test he has played here.

“I’m speechless right now. I’ve played four Tests matches here and this is easily the most special Test match. It gave me a hero feeling,” he added.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRishabh Pant is a 100-Test cricketer: Kiran More
Next articleAshwin wants Indians to be proud of winning on pitches that aid turn
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Boxing's Paris World qualifier for Olympics cancelled

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India's chances of earning a few more boxing quota places for this year's Olympic Games, have diminished...
Read more
Sports

International cricket returns to Caribbean with series vs Sri Lanka

IANS - 0
St John's (Antigua), Feb 16 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday confirmed the all-format tour of Sri Lanka to West Indies starting...
Read more
Technology

New Covid variant found in UK as 32 cases identified: Report

IANS - 0
London, Feb 16 (IANS) A team of researchers has detected another Covid-19 variant with a potentially worrying set of mutations with 32 cases...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ashwin wants Indians to be proud of winning on pitches that...

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India off-spinner R Ashwin said on Tuesday that Indian cricketing fraternity needs to magnanimously deflect away criticism of Indian...

Rishabh Pant is a 100-Test cricketer: Kiran More

Boxing's Paris World qualifier for Olympics cancelled

Hyderabad's ruthless second-half blitz sends Kerala Blasters packing

Kohli and Ashwin laud debutant Axar for his composure

Nidi enters 2nd round after hard-fought win in AITA under-16 event

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021