Prakash 1st Indian swimmer to get direct entry to Olympics

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer ever to qualify for Olympics by achieving A qualification mark when he clocked 1 minute 56.38 seconds in the men’s 200 metres butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome on Saturday. His time is better than the Olympic A qualification mark of 1 minute 56.48 second.

Six Indian swimmers had achieved the B qualification in the 2019-2020 Olympic qualification period. B qualification is wild card entry while A qualification is automatic berth.

While many Indian swimmers have competed at the Olympics before, no one qualified directly by cracking the A qualification mark.

