ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has expressed grief on the untimely demise of former India international goalkeeper Prasanta Dora.

Prasanta, who made his international debut against Nepal in the SAF Games in Kathmandu in 1999 where India went on to win the bronze medal, passed away on Tuesday in Kolkata. He represented India in four official international matches.

AIFF president Praful Patel, in his condolence message, said: “It is sad to hear that Prasanta Dora is no more. I share the grief.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prasanta Dora was a very talented goalkeeper who played with repute at the international and the domestic level. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace,” AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said.

At the domestic level, Dora had represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy in 2000, and 2001, while at the club level, we played for East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Tollygunge Agragami, Mohammedan Sporting and JCT.

He was part of East Bengal’s triumphant squad which won the CFL in 1999. He also helped Mohun Bagan to win the IFA Shield in 2003, the Airlines Gold Cup in 2004 & 2005, and the CFL in2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Mohun Bagan and Indian national team goalkeeper Prasanta Dora. He was part of Mohun Bagan in 2001 and then from 2003 to 05. His heroics under the bar helped Mariners to win the 2003 IFA Shield,” tweeted Mohun Bagan.

–IANS

aak/