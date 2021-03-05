ADVERTISEMENT
Pratima, Shekhar in finals of KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair Tennis

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka’s top seed in the women’s category Pratima Rao and second seed in the men’s section Veerasamy Shekhar entered the finals of the KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair tennis tournament at the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) here on Friday.

Pratima beat statemate Nalina Kumari 6-4, 6-1 in the first semi-final and will now meet second seed KP Shilpa in the final. Shilpa blanked A Sudha 6-0, 6-0 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Shekhar quelled the challenge of third seed Karunakaran Kartik of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-0 to set up a title clash with fourth seed Subramanian Balachander of Tamil Nadu who ousted the top seed and statemate Durai Mariappan 6-1, 6-2.

Results (Seedings in pre-fix and states in Parenthesis)

Men’s singles (Semi-finals)

4-Subramanian Balachander (TN) bt 1-Durai Mariappan 6-1, 6-2; 2-Veerasamy Shekhar (KAR) bt 3-Karunakaran Kartik (TN) 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s singles (Semi-finals)

1-Pratima Rao (KAR) bt 3-Nalina Kumari (KAR) 6-4, 6-1; 2-KP Shilpa (KAR) bt 6-A Sudha (KAR) 6-0, 6-0

–IANS

