Pravin Jadhav makes new-look Indian archery team for Asian Championships

Jamshedpur, Oct 11 (IANS) Pravin Jadhav was the only member of the Indian archery contingent from the Tokyo Olympics to get selected in the Indian squad for the Asian Archery Championship to be held in Dhaka next month.

Jadhav finished among the top four men’s recurve section at the final selection trials held here on Monday, This will be the first international outing for the 25-year-old from Maharashtra after the Tokyo Olympics as he missed last mon’h’s World Championships in the United States.

The Archery Association of India announced the squad here on Monday.

Newly-crowned Parth Salunkhe, Sukhchain Singh, and Kapil are the other archers that made it to the men’s recurve team as the top 16 finishers in each section in the nationals contested in the national selection trials.

Reigning Youth World Champion Komalaki Bari along with Ridhi, Ankita Bhakat, and Madhu Vedwan made the women’s recurve team as newly-crowned national champion Dipti Kumari could not repeat her performance in the trials and missed out.

The compound teams looked more settled with former Asian Champion Abhishek Verma dominati’g the men’s section with a new record score of 150/150 with 13x (arrows in the inner circle) in the final selection trials.

World Championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam made it to the women’s compound team along with Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, and Parneet Kaur.

The Indian team:

Recurve Men: Kapil, Parth Salunkhe, Sukhchain Singh, Pravin Jadhav

Recurve Women: Ridhi, Ankita Bhakat Komalika Bari, Madhu Vedwan

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, Mohit, Aman Saini

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, and Parneet Kaur.

–IANS

bsk