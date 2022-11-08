scorecardresearch
Premier League 2023-24 season to start on August 12

By Glamsham Bureau

London, Nov 8 (IANS) The Premier League 2023-24 season dates have been confirmed, with the campaign starting on August 12, 2023, and ending on May 19, 2024, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break, which will take place between January 13-20.

The ongoing season will be paused after the coming weekend’s games for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and it will resume on December 26 with Boxing Day fixtures.

“The final round of the season is scheduled for May 28, giving players nearly 11 weeks before the next season kicks off. The season schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons,” the league said.

“In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other,” the league added.

–IANS

inj/bsk

