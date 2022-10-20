scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

Premier League: Man United turn on the style against Spurs while Liverpool win again

By Glamsham Bureau

London, Oct 20 (IANS) Manchester United produced arguably their best performance of the season to defeat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford as they remained in the top-five position.

Tottenham went into Wednesday night’s game in third place in the Premier League but were outclassed by United, who opened the scoring through Fred in the 47th minute and should have been out of sight by the time Bruno Fernandes added their second, with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris making a string of magnificent saves.

Darwin Nunez’s 22nd-minute goal was enough for Liverpool to beat West Ham United to build on their weekend victory over Manchester City.

The Uruguayan headed home a cross from the left and was unlucky to see another effort bounce back off the post, although Liverpool also had a let-off when Jarrod Bowen’s penalty was well saved by Alisson.

Goalkeepers David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga were on top form with a string of excellent saves to ensure the southwest London derby between Brentford and Chelsea ended in a 0-0 draw.

Chelsea had more chances than the home side, but a draw was a fair result, with both keepers at their best.

Newcastle United moved to fifth in the table thanks to Miguel Almiron’s 31st-minute strike giving them a 1-0 win at home to Everton.

Newcastle peppered the Everton goal, while Everton failed to have a shot on target all game.

Wednesday also saw Southampton take a 1-0 win away to Bournemouth thanks to Che Adams’ ninth-minute goal. The result is Bournemouth’s first defeat under Gary O’Neil but will ease the pressure on Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Madhya Pradesh to host Khelo India Youth Games from Jan 31 to Feb 11, 2023
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik goes ‘deewana’ over Nimrit Ahluwalia
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Avika Gor

Rubina Dilaik

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US