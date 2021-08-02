President, PM congratulate Sindhu for winning bronze in Tokyo

Adv.

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated P.V. Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Sindhu.

Congratulating Sindhu, President Kovind tweeted: “P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.”

Adv.

Modi termed Sindhu “India’s pride”.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020.”

The Vice President, in a series of tweets, said: “Many congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman athete to win a 2nd Olympic medal. Her stellar performance at #TokyoOlympics has made very Indian proud of her achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #TeamIndia.”

Adv.

“By winning the Bronze medal in Badminton at the #TokyoOlympics today, @Pvsindhu1 once again displayed her hard work, dedication and passion for the sport.”

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurah Thukur tweeted: “SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020!. An Olympic medalist twice over! Third place medal. India is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT.”

–IANS

Adv.

ssb/vd