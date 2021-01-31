ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

'Pretty close', says Kumble as Bumrah tries to imitate his action

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) “Well done”, said Anil Kumble who has been impressed with Jasprit Bumrah after the fast bowler tried to imitate the legendary leg-spinner’s bowling action.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its official Twitter handle, showing Bumrah imitating Kumble’s action in the nets ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against England.

“We have all seen Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler,” the BCCI tweeted on its handle along with video frames of Bumrah bowling his leg-spinners.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply, Kumble wrote: “Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series.”

Kumble announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 after scalping 619 and 337 wickets respectively in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs. He is the third highest leading wicket-taker in Test cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne(708).

India are slated to take on England in a four-match Test series beginning February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following that, the two teams will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'The White Tiger' director Ramin Bahrani: Continue to draw upon Satyajit Ray's work
Next articleAlubond secures title sponsorship of Abu Dhabi T10
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

BBL: 'Challenger' moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 1 (IANS) A snap five-day lockdown in Perth announced by the Western Australian Government on Sunday due to a Covid-19 case...
Read more
Sports

Ismail, Brits guide South Africa women to T20 series win over Pak

IANS - 0
Durban, Jan 31 (IANS) A second successive half-century by Tazmin Brits and a career-best bowling figures by Shabnim Ismail helped the South Africa...
Read more
Sports

India may ditch specialist wicket-keeper plan, play only Pant

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's match-saving and match-winning performances against Australia in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests may force...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Atletico strengthen lead, Real Madrid slip up again

IANS - 0
Madrid, Feb 1 (IANS) Atletico Madrid extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to 10 points in the 21st round of matches...

Former Barca forward Justo Tejada passes dies aged 88

Two-time Olympian Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain surgery

BBL: 'Challenger' moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown

IPL 2021: England analyst Nathan Leamon to join KKR

Jehan Daruvala finishes third at F3 Asian C'ship

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021