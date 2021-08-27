Pro Wrestling League is possible soon if Tata agrees, says WFI chief

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday said that the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is in search of new partners and might take place early next year if the Tata Motors agrees with the deal.

The PWL hasn’t taken place since 2019. There was a Covid-19 scare as well as the tussle between the WFI and league promoters ProSportify reportedly halted the progress of the league.

Speaking to IANS, Brij Bhushan said that the federation is in talks with Tata Motors to “help the league as well”.

“Maine purane walo ko namaste kar di. Badi mushkil se picha chudaya (I said no to them with folded hands, escaped with great difficulty. I know how I managed the money and gave it to them to leave. Now, I want Tata to help our league also, like it has been helping us in other ventures.

“PWL has helped many young grapplers. World champions and Olympic medallists participated in it and it was really very encouraging for our grapplers. They benefited from it. So, if all goes well Covid-wise and if Tata also agrees, then we can have the league early next year when the schedule allows,” the WFI said.

Praising India’s wrestling stars in Tokyo, the WFI chief said that the grapplers are making the country proud in every major events since the past four Olympics.

“I am really proud of each one of our wrestler. Some missed by a whisker but better luck next time,” he said before signing off.

