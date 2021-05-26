Professional draft finalises squads for Windies domestic cricket

Adv.

St. John’s (Antigua), May 26 (IANS) Batsmen Jyd Goolie and Kirstan Kallicharan, who were part of West Indies under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2016, were picked by Trinidad and Tobago during Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Professional Cricketers Draft for the 2021-2022 season.

Several under-19 cricketers were picked as West Indies cricket board looks to raise the standard of their domestic cricket by providing opportunities to youngsters.

Starting July 1, 2021, a total of 90 professional cricketers including the 12 cricketers drafted on Tuesday, will receive regional retainer contracts for the next twelve months.

The draft was conducted over two rounds, with each franchise allocated ninety (90) seconds to make their pick.

Full squads for West Indies Championship, 2021/2022:

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Keacy Carthy, Jahmar Hamilton, Amir Jangoo OHT, Kofi James, Kian Pemberton, Ross Powell Jeremiah Louis, Devon Thomas, Damion Williams, Tyron Williams, Terance Ward, Nino Henry, Daniel Doram.

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Obed McCoy, Desron Malony, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Darius Martin, Gilon Tyson.

Jamaica Scorpions: John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Akim Fraser, Patrick Harty, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Nicholson Gordon, Alwyn Williams.

Guyana Jaguars: Kelvon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Anthony Bramble, Keon Joseph.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force: Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip,Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammed, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keegan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan.

Barbados Pride: Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Dominic Drakes, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Hope, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Joshua Bishop.

–IANS

kh/