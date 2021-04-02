Prominent throwing coach tests positive in Patiala

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) A prominent throwing coach at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS) has tested positive for coronavirus, and that has put athletes he has been training under observation, said a source.

A day after Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced that 26 athletes of the National Centre of Excellence (NOCE) in Patiala had tested Covid-19 positive, the name of the throwing coach associated with country’s leading athletes, including Olympic hopefuls shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor, has also surfaced. The coach was asked to leave the NIS premises and go into a 14-day quarantine.

According to a senior coach familiar with the development, the day reports of positive cases reached the NIS authorities, the throwing coach was overseeing weight training of Toor and other athletes.

“He has been asked to undergo 14 days’ quarantine. There was an option of staying at a local government hospital or home quarantine. On Tuesday, he went home,” an official told IANS.

Toor, an Olympic hopeful and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games champion, is yet to achieve the Tokyo Olympic qualification mark of 21.10 metres. The 26-year-old Punjab thrower’s season’s best is 20.58 metres recorded in the recently-concluded Federation Cup athletics meet in Patiala.

–IANS

