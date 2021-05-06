Prosecutor investigating FIFA boss Infantino removed

Adv.

Vienna, May 5 (IANS) The special prosecutor investigating FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been removed, a Swiss federal court said on Wednesday.

The Swiss federal criminal court upheld a complaint by Infantino to have prosecutor Stefan Keller ousted from the probe concerning secret meetings between Infantino and Switzerland’s former attorney general, Michael Lauber, in 2016 and 2017, reports DPA.

The court said press releases from Keller’s office suggested he could have been biased in the case.

Adv.

The investigation does, however, continue.

In a statement, FIFA said the organization and Infantino “welcome the decision”, to remove Keller and “are fully available to cooperate with the authorities whether that concerns meetings that the FIFA President had with the former Attorney General of Switzerland, or anything else.”

–IANS

Adv.

akm/kh