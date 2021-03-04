ADVERTISEMENT
PSL postponed after seven Covid-19 positive cases

By Glamsham Bureau
Lahore, March 4 (IANS) The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed after seven positive Covid-19 tests among players and officials, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering that the health and wellbeing of all participants was paramount, the PCB has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 with immediate effect,” said the PCB in a statement.

“The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20, which had resulted in situation which had become beyond the reasonable control of all stakeholders,” it said.

The PSL started on February 20, and 14 matches have been played so far. The scheduled final was on March 22.

The PCB said that it would focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

The development comes after the PSL announced three new positive tests on Thursday morning. This took the total number of positive tests within the tournament’s bio-bubble to seven, six of which were players.

