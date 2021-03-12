ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

PSL to resume in June, matches to be held in Karachi

By Glamsham Bureau
Lahore, March 12 (IANS) The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which were postponed due to several positive Covid-19 tests among players and officials, are scheduled to be held in June in Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 matches of HBL Pakistan Super League season 6 in June 2021 in Karachi,” said the PCB in a statement.

“June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s international commitments in March/April and late August/September,” it further said.

The remaining 20 matches are now planned to be held after the Pakistan team returns from Zimbabwe on May 13 and before they leave for England on June 26.

The PCB had announced the postponement of the PSL on March 4 after seven positive Covid-19 tests had come up among players and officials. Six of those cases were players.

–IANS

rkm/kr

Glamsham.com - © 2021