Pujara dismissal revives memories of Tendulkar's in 2001

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal for 82 off the bowling of Dominic Bess on the third day of the first Test against England here revived memories of Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal in a similar manner during the famous India-Australia series, back in 2000-1.

In the final session on Sunday, Pujara pulled a short delivery from off-spinner Bess but the shot got deflected off the back of the short-leg fielder and popped up to go straight to short mid-wicket where Rory Burns pouched it safely.

Back in 2001, in the first Test in Mumbai, Tendulkar was reviving Indian innings after the Sourav Ganguly-led side conceded a massive first-innings lead of 173 runs. India were close to clearing the deficit with just two wickets down at 154.

Tendulkar, who had come in at No. 5, was on 65 when he pulled a delivery from Mark Waugh but the ball got deflected off the back of the short-leg just like Pujara’s and went straight to Ricky Ponting who completed the catch with utmost ease.

India collapsed from being 154/2 to 219 all out and then went on to lose the Test by 10 wickets.

Virat Kohli’s India would hope that Pujara’s unlucky dismissal doesn’t trigger off another similar collapse as they reply to England’s first innings score of 578.

–IANS

