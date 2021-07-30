Punjab hockey players to get Rs 2.25 cr each on winning Oly gold

Adv.

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi announced on Friday that hockey players from the state representing India at the Tokyo Olympics would get Rs 2.25 crore each if the team wins the gold medal.

Earlier, an amount of Rs 2.25 crore was announced for the entire team on winning gold at the Olympics.

Sodhi said that 11 players from the state are giving their best for the Indian hockey team competing in Tokyo Olympics.

India have finished second in Group A behind Australia in Tokyo and will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinal to be played on Sunday.

