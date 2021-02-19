ADVERTISEMENT
Punjab Kings strengthen team with 9 new buys at IPL auction

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Punjab Kings on Thursday brought onboard nine new players at the IPL mini auction. With a heavy mix of talent up for grabs at the auction, Punjab Kings fought hard, taking calculated risks to get the players of their choice.

Having already retained 16 players, Punjab Kings looked to forge new partnerships and went in with a clear vision in mind. Bagging key players like Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson and Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith, Punjab Kings went on to further strengthen the team with 25-year-old Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques and ICC No.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan.

Also joining the team was Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, and Utkarsh Singh.

“We were looking forward to some smart buys which can balance the core of Punjab Kings squad and strengthen our team structure. We have the perfect balance of youth and experience in the squad. We are confident that we have struck the right chords to come out stronger and better,” said head coach Anil Kumble.

Said Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon: “We went into this auction knowing exactly who we wanted and just went for it. We’ve got some interesting picks this season and have put together a great team. We’re excited, we’re motivated and we look forward to the new season.”

