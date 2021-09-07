Punjab varsity honours Olympian Punia, Paralympian Nishad

- Advertisement -

Jalandhar, Sep 7 (IANS) After awarding its gold winning Olympian student Neeraj Chopra and other medallists at the Tokyo Games, the Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Tuesday honoured its silver medal-winning Paralympian student Nishad Kumar of BA (Physical Education) and bronze medal-winning Olympian student Bajrang Punia of BPEd programme.

Till now, LPU has awarded 13 of its students who won medals in Tokyo with cash awards of above Rs 2 crore.

During the felicitation ceremony held on the campus, Nishad Kumar, who bagged a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men’s high jump T47 event, was awarded Rs 25 lakh.

Similarly, Punia, who won the bronze in men’s 65-kg wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, received Rs 10 lakh.

Kumar and Punia said that it is a proud feeling for them to come back to the university after winning medals at the Olympics. They also thanked the LPU and its faculty for supporting themm in every possible way.

With a jump of 2.06m, Kumar, whose one arm has been amputated, created an Asian record along.

–IANS

vg/arm