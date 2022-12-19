Qatar successfully delivered on its promises, say FIFA World Cup officials

In the thrilling final on Sunday night, Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty shoot after sharing three goals apiece at the end of the extra time play and two-all at the end of the 90 minutes of play.

"The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup showcased the impressive work Qatar did in preparation for the event. The country managed to gather the whole world, with its different cultures and beliefs, around the competition and delivered a message of peace through sports," Al Thawadi said after curtains came down on the nearly one-month tournament.

"This edition of the tournament is the best-ever in terms of fans’ attendance both in and out of the stadiums. The World Cup highlighted the region’s image in a positive way and once again proved Qatar’s immense capability in making any sporting event a success," he said.

"I also thank the huge support provided to us by Qatari officials in terms of safety, security, and healthcare, which helped make this tournament an exceptional one. The fans who visited the country were able to access the stadiums and fan zones without any problems and everything worked really well," he added.

"We promised to deliver amazing and we have delivered amazing. This is the best World Cup so far," Nasser Al Khater, CEO, Qatar 2022.

–IANS

vaz/bsk